13:57 GMT +314 April 2017
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C), Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2016.

    Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser With Syrian, Iranian Counterparts in Moscow

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (111)
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a joint press conference after his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Moscow on Friday, April 14.

    "We held important talks with my colleagues [Syrian Foreign Minister] Walid Muallem and [Iranian Foreign Minister] Mohammad Javad Zarif, which allowed us to compare positions in connection with the latest developments surrounding the Syrian settlement," Lavrov said.

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    Russia, Iran and Syria compared their stances on the latest events in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said, opening the presser.

    Evidence if mounting that the reported April 4 chemical weapons attack in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib may have been staged, Lavrov said.

    "There is growing evidence that this was staged, meaning the incident with the use of chemical weapons in Idlib province."

    He cited expert opinion publicized in the West stating that "there are too many inconsistencies, discrepancies in the version used to justify the April 7 aggressive action," referring to the US Tomahawk missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    Moscow, Damascus Accuse Washington of Unilateral 'Blatant Act of Aggression' in Syria
    Russia, Iran and Syria insist that the United States and its allies respect Syria's sovereignty in line with international obligations, Lavrov said.

    "We will insist on the strict fulfillment by all without exception of those obligations set forth in the UN Security Council resolution, including full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

    He asserted that attempts at regime change in Syria embodied in last Friday's US Tomahawk missile attack on the Sha'irat military airfield would fail.

    The three countries insist that the US and its allies must respect Syria's sovereignty, Lavrov said, stressing that there must be a careful investigation of the chemical weapons incident in Idlib under OPCW auspices.

    A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following a suspected toxic gas attack.
    Russian MoD: US Covers Up Aggression With 'Pseudo-Proofs' in Relation to Idlib
    Russia's proposal on the investigation of Idlib chemical attack is being met with resistance, Lavrov said.

    Lavrov added that any reaction from the OPCW on the data provided by Moscow and Damascus concerning militants' use of chemical weapons in Aleppo was absent.

    Both Russia and Iran favor an OPCW investigation into the reported chemical attack in Idlib with the participation of specialists from different countries, Lavrov said, adding that claims of Moscow not trusting the organization are false as Russia just wants the probe to be transparent.

    Those who are trying to block the proposal of Russia and Iran on the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province have something to hide, Lavrov said.

    "Attempts to block the proposals of Russia and Iran to establish an independent commission to conduct an impartial, objective investigation only indicate that those who are trying to do so have a bad conscience."

    Lavrov said that the US missile attack on a Syrian airfield was aimed at the regime change.

    Smoke billows following reported air strikes on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa, on April 4, 2017
    Idlib Province to Become the 'Final Act of the Syrian War'
    Syrian Foreign Minister then called the trilateral meeting with Lavrov and Zarif a 'strong message' after the US strike in Syria.

    He added that there is no justification for the US missile attack on the Syrian airbase.

    "We shall facilitate everything which will lead to the success of the commission’s work on investigation. Our question is as follows, why are the United States and its allies afraid of such commission being established? If the US strike has no justification, it is blatant aggression against Syria’s sovereignty," Muallem told reporters in Moscow.

    The Foreign Minister of Iran agreed with his Russian and Syrian counterparts on the need to boost cooperation in fighting terror, as well as carrying out the chemical attack probe.

    Zarif said that chemical weapons cannot be used as a pretext for any actions against sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state.

    "The use of chemical weapons as a pretext for taking actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent state and a UN member is very dangerous. The international investigation is required in this case… It is necessary to prevent such actions in the future."

    "We shall increase the level of cooperation on the international level. The first track is the investigation of his act, of this incident … The second, international cooperation on fighting terrorism and extremism … The third direction is restoration of the political plan," Zarif said after talks with Muallem and Lavrov in Moscow.

    Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

    Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

