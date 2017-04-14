US-Led Coalition Should Follow Int'l Law in Syria - Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov told reporters that Moscow's readiness to "go to any depths" in cooperation against Daesh (banned in numerous countries) jihadist group was relayed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his visit to Moscow this week.

© AFP 2017/ Mohamad ABAZEED Idlib Province to Become the 'Final Act of the Syrian War'

"In any case, we insist that everything should be carried out within the framework of international law," Ryabkov said.

The Syrian news agency SANA reported that a US strike on Wednesday had hit toxic chemicals compiled by Daesh (banned in Russia) near Deir ez-Zor, killing hundreds of people.

According to the Syrian General Staff, the US-led coalition's strike killed several hundred people, including civilians. Hundreds were poisoned as a result of the strike on Daesh's headquarters and depot with chemical weapons.

In a Syrian army command communique obtained by Sputnik, the military said US-led coalition planes struck a warehouse where Daesh fighters were present.

Ryabkov added that Russia exchanges information with the United States to prevent incidents over Syrian airspace but the deconfliction channel's reopening has not been announced officially.

"The exchange of information is underway, but we are not officially announcing that the document has been reopened," Ryabkov told reporters.

He said it was his understanding that the amount of information to exchange is determined "depending on the situation."