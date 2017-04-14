Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Confirms Stockholm Attack Suspect Is Daesh Member

TASHKENT (Sputnik) – Uzbek authorities have already initiated a criminal case against Akilov over his participation in an extremist organization.

"In 2014, Rakhmat Akilov left for Stockholm where he was involved in construction activities. During the period of staying abroad he was recruited by the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group via Internet," Kamilov said.

According to the minister, Akilov regularly urged fellow citizens to travel to Syria to fight for Daesh.

On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people on the major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and 15 injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack, with Akilov being one of them.

Uzbekistan has sent information about Akilov to one of the western countries via intelligence services for further delivering to Sweden, Kamilov added.

"The information about illegal activities of Rakhmat Akilov was sent via intelligence services to one of our western partners for further delivering to Sweden," Kamilov said.

