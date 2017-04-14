Register
09:24 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)

    12-Party International Afghanistan Peace Conference Starts in Moscow on Friday

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0178 0 0

    The fifth Russian-hosted Afghanistan peace conference, set to be attended by 12 countries, is kicking off in Moscow on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The new round of international talks on settling Afghanistan's drawn-out conflict and Taliban insurgency will for the second time feature a broader scope of regional players than before. The last event was held on February 15 with Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and Afghanistan taking part. The sides agreed to increase efforts to promote national reconciliation through regional cooperation with Kabul’s leading role. Previous meetings were held in a narrower format.

    PARTICIPANTS

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said a total of 12 countries were expected to join the consultations. This includes parties from the previous round as well as a number of Central Asian states which have a direct stake in Afghanistan-related security issues.

    In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a US military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq
    Trump's Strike in Afghanistan 'Not Meaningful in Any Strategic Sense'
    The United States, which has kept a limited military presence in Afghanistan since NATO withdrawal in 2014, was also invited but turned down taking part despite Russia's insistence that it was key to Afghan settlement as an important player in the region. Earlier in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it still harbored hope for the United States to attend.

    Pakistan, a key player in the Afghan crisis and also subject to continued cross-border conflict spillovers, has confirmed its participation. A diplomatic source said the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Tasnim Aslam would represent it.

    The Afghan government has decided to send several department-level Foreign Ministry officials, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry said its Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Deng Xijun will arrive to Moscow for the conference.

    PEACE TALKS

    GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast
    © Photo: U.S. Department of Defense
    US Hit Afghanistan With Giant Bomb to Show Off Military Might, Including to DPRK
    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has made allegations that Russia was engaging directly with the Taliban and expressed concern over Russia's approach but stopped short of accusing Moscow of supply weapons to the group. NATO Allied Command Operations Curtis Scaparrotti later went as far as claiming arms supplies were taking place. This was rejected by Russia, with Russian envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko expressing outrage at the allegations. The Russian Foreign Ministry ruled out inviting Taliban representatives to the Moscow conference and stressed that the event was only for governments to take part in, with the sides aiming to help Kabul establish peace talks with the militant group. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov then stressed the importance of Kabul's engagement directly with the Taliban.

    Kabul has been eyeing a peace deal with the Taliban as the group gained strength and began to overrun large parts of Afghanistan over 2015 and 2016. Previous attempts were abandoned after the death of Taliban leader Akhtar Mansour in a US drone strike in neighboring Pakistan.

    Former President of Afghanistan (2004-2014) Hamid Karzai
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Ex-President Karzai 'Vehemently' Condemns US Dropping MOAB Bomb in Afghanistan
    The country has also faced a growing threat from a local branch of the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, which is also hostile to the Taliban.

    Allegations have come from US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel that the upcoming talks were an effort on the part of Russia to appease the Taliban as a counterweight to the emergent and more sinister Daesh. This was dismissed as "absurd" by the Russia Defense Ministry.

    In March, Pakistan reportedly hosted several Taliban leaders in an effort to pressure the group into peace talks with Kabul.

    Related:

    White House Declines Comment on Timing of MOAB Bomb Being Drop in Afghanistan
    Trump, White House Should Explain Why Bomb Dropped in Afghanistan - Senator
    Pentagon Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan for First Time Ever
    Tags:
    peace, conference, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok