Register
06:22 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Aleppo, Syria, March 2017

    Russian, Syrian, Iranian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Syria Settlement on Friday

    © Photo: Mohamed Maaruf
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5630

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterparts from Syria and Iran, Walid Muallem and Mohammad Javad Zarif, will hold trilateral talks on joint efforts at resolving the Syrian crisis in Moscow on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Both Russia and Iran, which are the chief guarantors of the latest Syrian ceasefire along with Turkey, have been concerned about the threat the recent US strike on Syria posed to efforts at resolving the country's six-year civil war.

    SYRIA SETTLEMENT

    The talks will mainly deal with the military and political situation in Syria, with participants set to discuss trilateral coordination efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating and undermining the Syrian settlement process in the wake of US strikes against Syrian forces in retaliation for the alleged Idlib chemical attack, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Syrian artist Aziz al-Asmar works on a mural depicting the war in his country ahead of the start of the Astana peace talks, on January 19, 2017, in the Syrian rebel-held town of Binnish, on the outskirts of Idlib
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    West Fails to Mention That an 'Oppositionist in Syria is Basically a Terrorist'
    The situation around war-torn Syria became even more complicated after Syrian opposition allegations, made on April 4, that a chemical weapon attack took place in Syria’s Idlib province. World Health Organization (WHO) data indicated that 84 people, including 27 children died as a result of the incident. Western powers followed Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claims and accused the Syrian government of carrying out the attack.

    Syria denied having any chemical weapons at its disposal, while Russia called for a proper investigation into the incident and said it appeared to be the result of a strike on a militant chemical weapons cache by Syrian jets. Despite the lack of clarity, the incident was used as pretext for the US missile strike against the Ash Sha’irat airbase carried out late on April 6. US President Donald Trump characterized the strike as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government troops, while Lavrov said it was a violation of international law.

    Earlier this week, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad told Sputnik that more frequent visits by Muallem to Moscow would be a natural result of an increasingly difficult situation in the region.

    Muallem had a bilateral meeting with Lavrov ahead of Friday's talks after arriving to Moscow on Thursday.

    MEDIATORS

    The incident came just as parties to the Syrian conflict started to make meaningful progress at the Geneva peace talks as well as the ceasefire monitoring talks in Astana. Russia, Turkey and Iran are acting as the ceasefire guarantors.

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Syrian Foreign Ministry Responds to Trump Calling Assad 'Animal'
    Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov accused Western powers of trying to undermine UN-backed settlement efforts after a vetoed draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, France and the United States, called for the condemnation of the alleged chemical attack.

    The United States has insisted that it was justified in hitting the Sha’irat base. US State Secretary Rex Tillerson reiterated that the United States believes Damascus to be behind the attack during his meeting with Lavrov on Wednesday. Tillerson, however, expressed willingness to support an investigation into the Idlib incident by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    On Friday, mediators Russia and Iran will talk with their Syrian colleague on how to lower the impact the situation has on Syrian settlement.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) welcomes US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before a meeting in Moscow on April 12, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Alexander NEMENOV
    Lavrov Reveals What Pleased Russia in US Stance on Syria
    The three sides will consider joint steps to minimize the negative consequences of the "gross violation of international law" as well as the threat to international and regional peace and security that the US strike amounted to, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    Friday's talks will also go beyond the pressing diplomatic issues and will deal with trilateral relations at a deeper level.

    On Tuesday, chairman of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that a permanent parliamentary trilateral committee composed of Russian, Syrian and Iranian lawmakers may be established in the near future, with the decision expected to be made after the trilateral talks on April 14.

    Related:

    Syria Values Highly Russia's Stance on US Aggression - Foreign Minister
    Lavrov Reveals What Pleased Russia in US Stance on Syria
    Watch Syrian Students Protest ‘US Military Action’ in Damascus (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Mohammad Javad Zarif, Walid Muallem, Sergei Lavrov, Iran, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok