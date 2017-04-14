Russian Senator Warns of New Arms Race After US Strikes Afghanistan With MOAB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The recent use of a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) by the United States in Afghanistan threatens to incite a new arms race, the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee member Igor Morozov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The US test of the new bomb in Afghanistan is an attempt to establish the world dominance with an element of a military threat which may initiate a new round of arms race and increase tension in the world," Morozov said.

© REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo Trump Refuses to Confirm He Authorized Use of Giant Bomb in Afghanistan

Morozov noted that Russia should initiate a discussion about the recent US test at the UN Security Council.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US Forces-Afghanistan used a 22,000-pound MOAB for the first time to conduct a strike on a tunnel system used by the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.