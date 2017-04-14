Russian Senator Warns of New Arms Race After US Strikes Afghanistan With MOAB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The recent use of a GBU-43 Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) by the United States in Afghanistan threatens to incite a new arms race, the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee member Igor Morozov told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The US test of the new bomb in Afghanistan is an attempt to establish the world dominance with an element of a military threat which may initiate a new round of arms race and increase tension in the world," Morozov said.
Earlier on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US Forces-Afghanistan used a 22,000-pound MOAB for the first time to conduct a strike on a tunnel system used by the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't know of any country which has the financial resources to enter into an arms race these days.
michael