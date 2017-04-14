Lavrov-Tillerson Talks Show Russia-US Ties Overcame 'Lowest Point' - Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson demonstrated that Moscow and Washington had prevailed over a critical point in their bilateral relations, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, said Thursday.

"My intuitive reaction on yesterday's talks is that we have left the lowest point in our relations behind, and now we will gradually be moving up," Kosachev said at a meeting with Japanese politician Muneo Suzuki.

The talks between the two diplomats showed the sides agree that problems which arose between Moscow and the previous US presidential administration should be tackled, Kosachev stressed.

"There is an understanding that we will move forward in small steps tactics, finding the spheres of cooperation in which we really can interact," Kosachev said.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held a meeting with Tillerson, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit. The parties discussed bilateral relations and a number of important issues on the international agenda, including the recent developments in Syria.