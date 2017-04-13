Trump Claims North Korea 'Problem' to Be 'Taken Care Of'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ongoing conduct of the government of North Korea is a "problem" that will be "taken care of," President Donald Trump told reporters according to a White House pool report on Thursday.

"North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," Trump said meeting the press in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, according to the pool report.

Trump told the reporters that he was indifferent to the possibility that the dropping of a record large bomb by the US Air Force on a target in Afghanistan sent any kind of "message" to the North Korean leadership in Pyongyang.

"I don’t know if this sends a message, it doesn’t make any difference if it sends a message or not," he said.

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he met in Florida a week ago, and the government of China for "working very hard" to try and help resolve conflicting issues with North Korea.