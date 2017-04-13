Putin, Erdogan Urge Objective, Thorough Probe Into Syria's Idlib Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin and Erdogan discussed in phone talks on Thursday the recent developments in Syria and their commitments to the ceasefire and peace process in the war-torn country.

"The presidents discussed the development of the situation in Syria and reaffirmed their readiness to continue joint efforts to ensure the cessation of hostilities, as well as to promote the inter-Syrian negotiation process both in Astana and in Geneva formats," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders called for the prompt and objective international investigation of the chemical weapons incident in Khan Shaykhun on April 4," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

Early April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Turkish President praised the strike on a Syrian airbase, but said he does not consider it to be sufficient.