US-Russia Working Group Mandate Being Developed to Rebuild Relations - DoS

Following the talks, the ministers said that other issues that were discussed were the current state of Russia-US relations, international political cooperation, cybersecurity, disarmament, and international terrorism.

"The idea of this working group is to look for those opportunities or ways to rebuild a trust," Toner told reporters. "In terms of the working group’s mandate, it’s still being worked out, the exact details."

Both sides said that the talks were constructive, as they had managed to inform each other of their views on bilateral relations and major international problems. Lavrov, in particular, said that Moscow saw a readiness on behalf of the United States to support an international investigation of the April 4 events in Idlib.

Tillerson, on his part, said that Washington and Moscow agreed that there should be more high-level communication between the two countries.