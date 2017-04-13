Moscow Sheds Light on Condition for Renewing Russia-US Memo on Flights in Syria

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russian MoD Denies Reports of Allegedly Deciding to Keep Deconfliction Channel With US on Syria Flights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Following US missile attack on the Syrian airbase in the Hama province, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow has suspended its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States following the deadly US missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield.

The Pentagon said later that the US still wants to keep dialogue with Russia via the deconfliction channnel.

"We expect that the renewal of the memorandum will take place swiftly, this is a matter for the military. I believe they could agree swiftly through their channels on how to revive the work of this memorandum. This also relates to possible adjustments," Gatilov said.

The Russia-US deconfliction mechanism aimed to avoid aerial incidents over Syria was suspended from April 8.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Russia called the attack an "agression act against a sovereign state."