Tillerson Criticized for Not Meeting Russian Civil Groups in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Senators Shaheen and Marco Rubio sent a letter to Tillerson formally requesting that he meets with Russian civil society groups, citing that his predecessors have done so in recent Republican and Democratic administrations.

"By excluding these groups from his schedule, Secretary Tillerson has undermined our longstanding message of solidarity with democratically-minded Russians," Shaheen said.

Following the talks, the ministers said that other issues that were discussed were the current state of Russia-US relations, international political cooperation, cybersecurity, disarmament, and international terrorism.

Both sides said that the talks were constructive, as they had managed to inform each other of their views on bilateral relations and major international problems. Lavrov, in particular, said that Moscow saw a readiness on behalf of the United States to support an international investigation of the April 4 events in Idlib.