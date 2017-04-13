Tillerson Criticized for Not Meeting Russian Civil Groups in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, Senators Shaheen and Marco Rubio sent a letter to Tillerson formally requesting that he meets with Russian civil society groups, citing that his predecessors have done so in recent Republican and Democratic administrations.
"By excluding these groups from his schedule, Secretary Tillerson has undermined our longstanding message of solidarity with democratically-minded Russians," Shaheen said.
Following the talks, the ministers said that other issues that were discussed were the current state of Russia-US relations, international political cooperation, cybersecurity, disarmament, and international terrorism.
Both sides said that the talks were constructive, as they had managed to inform each other of their views on bilateral relations and major international problems. Lavrov, in particular, said that Moscow saw a readiness on behalf of the United States to support an international investigation of the April 4 events in Idlib.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Instead of Putin he should have met with Navalny. Great Idea! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another excellent sign. The radical media from western sources are completely misrepresenting to new situation from Trump. The transition is not perfect and progressives are obstructing in all possible ways, but there are good changes happening in US foreign policy with Russia. Excellent. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And Lavrov should meet with the New Black Panthers or Black Lives Matter? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And the truth is revealed that Trump people were working for UKRIANE (the globalist junta) and not Russia. Obama knew it. But Obama still spread the lie of Russia interference in US elections in order to create problems for Trump and "justify" illegal spying on a political opponent and transfer of classified information for political purposes. The lid is about to blow on the Obama and Rice scandals.
