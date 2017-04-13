Putin Discusses Syria, Russia-US Relations With Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the participants of the meeting also discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-US relations, including in the context of the Syrian conflict.
"The exchange of views on the situation in Syria continued," Peskov said.
Top diplomats from both Russia and the United States admitted following the talks that the bilateral ties were faltering with Lavrov saying that the current stage of the bilateral relations was rather turbulent and Tillerson pointing to a low level of bilateral trust. Meanwhile the sides agreed to name special representatives from the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, who would analyze the existing discrepancies between Moscow and Washington.
All comments
Show new comments (0)