Putin Discusses Syria, Russia-US Relations With Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the participants of the meeting also discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-US relations, including in the context of the Syrian conflict.

"The exchange of views on the situation in Syria continued," Peskov said.

The Outcome of Tillerson's Highly-Anticipated Visit to Moscow

The news comes a day after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin . Ahead of the meeting, which happened amid a growing rift between the two countries over Syria, the Russian president stressed that working-level trust with the United States under Trump had degraded.

Top diplomats from both Russia and the United States admitted following the talks that the bilateral ties were faltering with Lavrov saying that the current stage of the bilateral relations was rather turbulent and Tillerson pointing to a low level of bilateral trust. Meanwhile the sides agreed to name special representatives from the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, who would analyze the existing discrepancies between Moscow and Washington.