Register
18:09 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Politics

    Criticism in Indian Media Fails to Eclipse 70th Anniversary of Russia-India Ties

    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5301

    Seventy years is a long time in the contemporary world. But for a relationship forged in a world that emerged out of World War II to continue into the XXI century, without missing a beat and growing stronger by the passing year, is a miracle.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India and Russia are marking 70 years of diplomatic relations and years of collaboration, where each has turned — the one a newly-independent nation and the other the victor and emancipator of WWII — into robust economies that respect and invest in each other for mutual benefit and growth.

    Flags, India and Russia
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    India, Russia on Course to Reboot Trade Ties

    In the 21st century, India-Russia ties haven't receded into the background but they are still throbbing with vibrancy and vitality in trade. Consider the two-day India-Russia Military-Industrial Conference at the Manekshaw Auditorium in New Delhi. More than 100 Indian private companies, including several small- and medium-scale companies, were enthusiastically participating at the event to mine the next big opportunity. With the Make in India project being a key government plan in India, Russia and Russian companies are more than eager to provide the know-how to technology-starved India.

    That has not stopped some voices in the mainstream Indian media from saying how technology transfer could derail future Indo-Russia defense ties; at the event in New Delhi, a neutral observer could have felt the remarkable confidence in Indian industries during the event and afterward.

    The governments of India and Russia also admitted to mischief by ‘unfriendly forces' and ‘unfriendly actors'. On March 24, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh met a nine-member Russian delegation led by the Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov. "The two sides also acknowledged that there may be some ‘unfriendly forces' or ‘unfriendly actors' who may be trying to create hindrances in the bilateral relationship, but such adverse campaigns are incapable of affecting the deep understanding bolstered by regular dialogues and mutual cooperation," an official statement put out after the meeting.

    An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30
    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    India's MoD Reveals Which Private Companies are to Receive Sukhoi-30MKI Tech
    What the media in India is almost blacking-out is also that dozens of Indian private companies have expressed confidence that in the coming months, several defense collaborations will be unfolded with Russian companies, following broad agreements reached at the event. Companies such as L&T, Kalyani Group and Tata Motors are going to announce joint ventures or other collaborations with Russian companies very soon in the fields of armored vehicles, nuclear energy, missile systems, shipbuilding and aircraft engines among other sectors. These companies have anticipated tremendous potential that Russian companies can provide in collaboration; mainly through global chain suppliers.

    "Transfer of technology in various forms has always been an important element in India's defense purchases from Russia and the erstwhile USSR. We have been manufacturing tanks, aircraft, and ammunition for a long time in our public sector undertakings and ordnance factories with the help of Russia," says Amit Cowshish, former financial adviser to the Indian Ministry of Defense.

    Experts said it should not be viewed as a change in approach by Russian firms in the changed global geopolitical landscape.

    "Russia has been extremely forthcoming in transferring sensitive defense technology to India with minimal strings, unlike the US, France and Israel. Russian help in building nuclear submarines is a case in point," said Vijainder K. Thakur, a defense analyst and former squadron leader.

    Transfer of Technology Can't Make Up for Historically Low R&D Investment

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Notes Significant Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, India - Kremlin
    Demand for technology is not something new. India has sought transfer of technology (ToT) with intent to become self-sufficient in defense production from the very beginning of its existence as an independent country. Marut HF-24, a very advanced jet fighter for its time, was conceived, designed, developed and manufactured in India, using the services of famed German fighter aircraft designer Dr. Kurt Tank. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed, developed, and manufactured the HJT-16 trainer in the late 60s. HAL started licensed production of the Mach 2 capable MiG-21 fighter in the late 60s. However, early defense technology infusion did not do much good to India in the long run.

    HAL and India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) didn't get to imbibe the transferred technology because of the inadequate R&D investments by Indian industry in the country's defense industrial base. While global companies were spending some 20 percent of their turnover on R&D, HAL and DRDO got a mere five percent. Look at the tilted scale!

    "The problem with HAL and DRDO is their inability to build on the technology transferred to them, or indeed to imbibe it! Russia has been far more forthcoming than Western countries in giving India access to its defense technology, and cannot be faulted for the failure of HAL and other public sector organizations to build upon the technology that it has transferred," Thakur said.

    He hasn't given up hope, though.

    "Increased Russian investment in defense-related Indian industries, through local manufacture in India of Russian spares and Line Replaceable Units, will enable India to better imbibe and leverage Russian ToT," Thakur said.

    All That Glitters Is Not Gold or Are You Being Sold Redundant Tech in Transfer?

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rear right, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as officials of two countries exchange agreements after bilateral meeting in the beach resort state of Goa in western India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia
    Commercial considerations form the basis for foreign companies' readiness to share technologies with India. The more disturbing aspect for India is that most of the technology transfer on offer is for redundant things. India seeks technology transfer of combat drones from the US, Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft and contra-rotating helicopter technology from Russia along with many other technologies from other countries.

    France and Israel are willing to share second-line defense technology with India for commercial gains after India cemented its strategic partnership with the US. "US ToT, like its weapon sales, would also be confined to second-line technology, but come with strings attached and the possibility of a future sanctions regime. As long as Russia can offer technology at par with, or better than, France and Israel at a more competitive cost, it will continue to be favored by India," pointed out Thakur.

    "It would be naive to expect foreign companies to share critical technologies with India, unless there are compelling commercial reasons for doing so or this is a part of the larger strategic partnership between India and the country concerned," said Amit Cowshish.

    Not Everything is for Sale, Even at a Higher Price

    A fisherman and his son stand near the Russian-built Kudankulam Atomic Power Project, at Kudankulam, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Indo-Russian Nuclear Cooperation Blossoms as West Fails to Deliver
    It would be naive for India to expect Russia to put its long-term commercial interests at stake through full ToT to India.

    "Take the case of the Kamov Ka-226T helicopter. Kamov is a world leader in contra-rotating helicopter technology. Were it to transfer the coveted technology to HAL and private sector firms in India, its commercial interests would be heavily compromised. Russia could forever lose its edge in contra-rotating helicopters if the associated technology was to be leaked via the Indian private sector to the West and China," Thakur said.

    It is hoped the promise made at the India-Russia Military Industrial Conference will provide more visibility to Russian aerospace manufacturers in India, like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Saab, through tie-ups with local industry for the manufacture of aerostructures, LRUs and spares.

    At present, Russia has the perception crisis in India to its disadvantage. The Indian media is often seen leaning towards the western world, leaving Russia room to work the Indian media more, something which it has started doing.

    One cannot but be steadfast in not refusing to let a tie of 70 years be forgotten in vicious propaganda by ‘unfriendly actors' and ‘unfriendly forces' operating via the Indian media.    

    Tags:
    anniversary, ties, FSB, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok