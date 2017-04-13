Register
18:10 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.

    US Airstrike on North Korea Risks Leading to '5-6 Chernobyl-Type Disasters'

    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Politics
    Get short URL
    146910

    If Washington decides to carry out a unilateral military action against Pyongyang, the attack could lead to a nuclear disaster affecting the entire Korean Peninsula, Director of the Center of South Korean Studies at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Zhebin told Sputnik.

    "Approximately 30 nuclear power plants are operational in South Korea. Several of them could be destroyed even if conventional bombs and shells are used. This could lead to five-six Chernobyl-type disasters on a relatively small area of 99 square kilometers that could instantly turn into a place unsuitable for life," he explained.

    Earlier this week, United States President Donald Trump suggested that Washington was ready to deal with North Korea on its own, indicating that all options were on the table. "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!" he tweeted.

    ​Such remarks "point to how much the Americans really care about the well-being of their allies," Zhebin observed.

    U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    Washington 'Violates All Unwritten Rules Devised Since Cuban Missile Crisis'
    The analyst also said that Washington's unilateral military operation against Pyongyang could not be ruled out following the Pentagon's recent operation in Syria.

    Last week, the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeting a base operated by Damascus-led forces. The offensive was said to be a response to a chemical attack in Idlib, which Washington and its allies blame on Bashar al-Assad, although no evidence has been provided to support these claims.

    Zhebin pointed out that despite Washington's tough rhetoric, the White House appears to be reluctant to act unilaterally in North Korea since a military operation in the country is significantly more dangerous that a massive airstrike in Syria.

    The Pentagon "cannot but take into account that in case of an airstrike against North Korea, US-made Tomahawks will fly toward the territory of Russia and China. This is a more dangerous scenario than the show of force in Syria," he said. "Russia will not be able to wait for US missiles to accidentally land on its territory. Moscow will be forced to shoot down the missiles while they are in North Korean airspace."

    A potential military operation in North Korea is further complicated by the fact that the United States apparently does not have information on all the exact location of all nuclear facilities and missile launchers in Pyongyang's arsenal, the analyst added.

    A man watches a TV news program showing an image that North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reports of a ground test of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Washington 'Won't Be Able to Solve' North Korean Problem Without China
    "Otherwise, the United States could have carried out an airstrike against North Korea long ago," he said.

    Zhebin also pointed out that Tomahawk cruise missiles have an issue with accuracy.

    "The war in Iraq has shown that US missiles landed in all neighboring countries, whether by mistake or intentionally. In any case, they were found there. As a result, Washington's possible offensive operation in North Korea, a nuclear-armed state bordering Russia and China, seems like madness from the military point of view. It also points to extreme adventurism on the part of the current US administration," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Pyongyang Could Be Capable of Launching Sarin-Loaded Missiles, Japanese FM Says
    US WC-135 ‘Nuke Sniffer’ Arrives in Japan as World Watches Pyongyang
    Russia, US Back Strict Implementation of UNSC Decisions on Korean Peninsula
    'US Well Aware That Beijing Won't Support the Use of Force Toward N Korea'
    Tags:
    nuclear disaster, nuclear power plant, military operation, airstrike, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Alan Campbell
      S. Korea will be devasted by radiation. Farmland and fishing grounds will be contaminated, leading to food shortages for the survivors. However, I doubt the savages in DC will care. S. Korea is now a major competitor to the USA.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok