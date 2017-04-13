Trump Supports Stationing More NATO Troops in East Europe - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Trump and Stoltenberg held their first meeting in the White House, during which they discussed issues ranging from US policy in Afghanistan to NATO’s approach to Russia in the Ukraine.
"The current administration, the president and the security team are very supportive of the adaptation of NATO, which includes more NATO forces in the eastern part of the alliance," Stoltenberg told the MSNBC broadcaster.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.
