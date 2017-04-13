Register
18:09 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front drive in armed vehicles in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo as they head to a frontline, on May 26, 2015.

    Clinton Adviser Said Al-Qaeda 'on US Side' in Syria - WikiLeaks

    © AFP 2017/ Fadi al-Halabi/AMC
    Politics
    Get short URL
    325604

    Former US State Department Policy Planning Director Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton that al-Qaeda (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) was on the side of the United States in the Syrian conflict during her tenure as State Secretary, the latest WikiLeaks email revelations showed.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The email was released by WikiLeaks on Wednesday as part of its archive of Clinton's private emails obtained from a private server that she used while serving as State Secretary under then-President Barack Obama.

    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    The Longest War: Afghan Forces Can Fly Solo ‘For the Most Part’ After 2020

    "See last item — AQ [al-Qaeda] is on our side in Syria. Otherwise, things have basically turned out as expected," Sullivan emailed Clinton back in 2012, referring to a report mentioning that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had called on Muslims from across the Middle East to help rebel forces fighting the Syrian government.

    The email came in February 2012, when Syria was about to enter its second year of civil strife and just weeks after the al-Nusra Front terrorist group (now known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia) was formed as the official al-Qaeda branch in Syria. The report also noted that Zawahiri urged those fighting Damascus not to rely on other Arab countries, Turkey or the United States for assistance.

    Tags:
    Wikileaks, al-Qaeda, Hillary Clinton, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      Al-Qaeda is on US Side and US is on Al-Qaeda side
    • Reply
      avatar
      martillo
      Pentacon's I$I$, and Al CIAduh's hairy goat takfiri, wahhabi, salafist filth, all that's backing the Saudi Mercan IOU petroscrip toilet paper dollah and unlimited credit free USSAN genocide.

      Time to flush the worthle$$ filthy scrip and implode the USSAN Wall St Ponzi and close down USSA Murder Inc.
    • Reply
      MNaydenov
      OK, I think we have a confirmation, US is sponsoring terrorism. Not that we don't know it, but still.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok