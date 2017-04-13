Trump Hopes 'Things Will Work Out Fine' Between Russia and US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, Trump said that the US "is not getting along with Russia at all."

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump said in a tweet.

​Russian President Vladimir Putin recently also expressed regret over the deterioration of Moscow-Washington ties. Russia's trust in Washington has eroded rather than improved, especially at the military level, with Donald Trump as the US president, Putin said.

Earlier, Russian officials said that the Russia-US ties have reached their lowest point during the Barack Obama presidency. However, following certain moves and statements by the new US administration, the Kremlin said that currently bilateral ties "are probably worse" than during the Cold War.