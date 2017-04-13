Register
16:39 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev

    Lavrov-Tillerson Talks: 'Ukraine is What US is Concerned Least About'

    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1705121

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s talks in Moscow were "very successful," according to United States President Donald Trump. According to diplomatic sources, the meeting in Moscow was focused on Syria.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Tillerson Visits Moscow Amid a Turbulent Period in Russia-US Relations
    "I think he had a very successful meeting in Russia. We'll see, we'll see the end result, which will be in a long period of time perhaps. But the end result is what's most important, not just talk," Trump said Wednesday during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    The president added that he would have a detailed conversation with Tillerson later.

    "I think based on everything I'm hearing things went pretty well, maybe better than anticipated," the president noted.

    Trump added that the United Stated at present "does not get along with Russia at all."

    But, Trump also stressed it would be fantastic to improve US relations with Russia, as well as with many other countries in order to stabilize the situation around the world.

    Aftermath of shelling in the town of Luganskoye in the Donetsk Region. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Irina Gerashchenko
    G7 Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Stagnation in Minsk Process on Ukraine
    On Wednesday, State Secretary Tillerson held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The sides discussed a wide range of issues.

    Diplomatic sources presented during the talks between Tillerson and Lavrov told Sputnik that the meeting was dominated by the Syrian problem.

    "They focused on Syria. In fact, 99 percent of the meeting was devoted to the matter," a source said.

    The source also said that during the meeting Lavrov and Tillerson scarcely talked about Ukraine.

    Dmitry Solonnikov, director of the Institute for Modern State Development, said that the result of Tillerson’s visit to Moscow was better than anyone could have expected in the current situation.

    "As for me, the talks were quite optimistic because each of the sides seems to have reached their initial goals. The talks were more successful than could be expected in the current political situation," Solonnikov told Radio Sputnik.

    Cities of the world. Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Enough is Enough! ... US 'Tired of Ukraine', Wants to Distance Itself From Kiev
    The expert pointed to the length of the talks. The first part, including a meeting between Tillerson and Lavrov, lasted for five hours, and the second part, involving President Putin, lasted for another two hours.

    "This would be too long for an ordinary talk, synchronizing watches or discussing the differences once again. I think that what was said during the press conference [after the talks] is just the tip of the iceberg," Solonnikov said.

    He suggested that the most likely directions for cooperation between Washington and Moscow could now be the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Middle East.

    "I think that Ukraine is what the US is concerned least about. I think that Tillerson and Lavrov discussed North Korea. This is one of the most important global issues now. Moreover, there is the Middle East problem, not only the conflict in Syria," the expert said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Assistance to Ukraine Likely to Decline in 2017
    Ukraine's Unwillingness to Lift Blockade Aggravates Situation- Kremlin
    The Outcome of Tillerson's Highly-Anticipated Visit to Moscow
    Tillerson’s Visit to Moscow Attempt to Boost Mutual Trust, Russian Lawmaker Says
    Tags:
    talks, Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Ukraine, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok