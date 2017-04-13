Early to Speak of Progress in Russia-US Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Vladimir Putin presented to Tillerson his view of the causes of the current sad state of relations between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"The president received yesterday in the Kremlin US Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov, who informed the president of the talks they had held. President Putin and Secretary of State Tillerson had rather constructive communication. The president outlined to his interlocutor a very detailed view of the reasons that led our bilateral relations to the sad state in which they are now," Peskov said.

"Syria was very thoroughly discussed, the president outlined our vision of the current situation and the prospects for its development. We can call constructive the fact that it is possible to fix the understanding of the need to maintain a dialogue to find solutions to issues," he said.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not discuss the possibility of organizing a meeting between Putin and his US counterpart Donald Tramp at the talks on Wednesday.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether the possibility of organizing a meeting between the Russian and US leaders was discussed at Wednesday's talks.

"No… it's too early," Peskov told reporters when asked whether it is possible to speak of a certain shift in relations between the countries after yesterday's meeting.

Peskov also commented on the Ukrainian issue discussion in detail during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry said Thursday.

"There was no detailed discussion of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.