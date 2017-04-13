Lavrov Explains Why White House 'Forced' to Make Unfounded Anti-Russia Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Wednesday's talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson helped Washington better understand Russia's stance and formulate approaches toward fruitful cooperation, Lavrov noted.

"The negotiations with Tillerson were not useless. They, in my opinion, helped the US administration better understand our position. This, in turn, is important for them to formulate their approaches to the issues on which Russia and the US can cooperate productively," Lavrov told reporters.

"There is not a single fact, although under pressure from Trump's opponents, the White House is forced to periodically make certain statements with unfounded accusations against us," Lavrov said at a briefing with his counterpart from Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmood.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emerged from a closed-door summit in the Kremlin to discuss their two-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin. While the two sides agreed that they "understand each other better," Moscow and Washington have distinctly different perspectives on what should take place in Syria, specifically as it pertains to Syrian President Bashar Assad's claims to power.

Russia and the United States will embark on the practical formation of generally agreed dialogue mechanisms, he said.

"These agreements have been reached in principle, we will now probably start the practical formation of these dialogue mechanisms," Lavrov told a briefing.

Addressing two-hour talks between Putin and Tillerson, Lavrov said "the results will probably not be soon."

"But at least in operational terms, we agreed to establish dialogue on a number of issues," Lavrov said.

These include, he said, "an inventory of the problems created by the previous administration in bilateral relations," mechanisms for the implementation of existing military and political agreements, as well as mechanisms to narrow differences on regional crises, including in Syria.