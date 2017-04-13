Lavrov Explains Why White House 'Forced' to Make Unfounded Anti-Russia Claims

"The negotiations with Tillerson were not useless. They, in my opinion, helped the US administration better understand our position. This, in turn, is important for them to formulate their approaches to the issues on which Russia and the US can cooperate productively," Lavrov told reporters.
"There is not a single fact, although under pressure from Trump's opponents, the White House is forced to periodically make certain statements with unfounded accusations against us," Lavrov said at a briefing with his counterpart from Bangladesh, Abul Hassan Mahmood.
Russia and the United States will embark on the practical formation of generally agreed dialogue mechanisms, he said.
"These agreements have been reached in principle, we will now probably start the practical formation of these dialogue mechanisms," Lavrov told a briefing.
Addressing two-hour talks between Putin and Tillerson, Lavrov said "the results will probably not be soon."
"But at least in operational terms, we agreed to establish dialogue on a number of issues," Lavrov said.
These include, he said, "an inventory of the problems created by the previous administration in bilateral relations," mechanisms for the implementation of existing military and political agreements, as well as mechanisms to narrow differences on regional crises, including in Syria.
