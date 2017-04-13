German FM Says Russian Veto on UNSC's Syria Resolution 'Regrettable'

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Accepting Draft Resolution Would Legitimize US Strikes in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russia vetoed the draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, condemning the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province.

"It is most regrettable that the Security Council has, as a result of a further Russian veto, failed to adopt a resolution condemning the dreadful events in Khan Sheikhoun. And yet it is vital to investigate this incident as rapidly as possible and to send a clear signal that the international community will not tolerate the use of such illegal and inhumane weapons," Gabriel said in a statement, published by the German Foreign Ministry.

He also expressed support to an investigation into the suspected attack carried out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and called on the Syrian government to grant access to the organization.

The draft resolution received 10 votes in favor, two votes against — Russia and Bolivia, and three abstentions from China, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

After vetoing the resolution, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that Russia's own draft resolution on the alleged attack would request on-site investigations from the OPCW to ensure that "all possible sources and means have been exhausted" before making final conclusions.

Major western powers have accused the Syrian government of carrying out the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on April 4. However, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the incident, saying it had never used nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country. On April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Idlib were unacceptable before an investigation into the matter had been carried out.