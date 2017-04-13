Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

    German FM Says Russian Veto on UNSC's Syria Resolution 'Regrettable'

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Politics
    Get short URL
    38804

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel expressed disappointment on Thursday over Russia's veto of the UN Security Council draft resolution on the alleged chemical attacks in Syria.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Accepting Draft Resolution Would Legitimize US Strikes in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russia vetoed the draft resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, condemning the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province.

    "It is most regrettable that the Security Council has, as a result of a further Russian veto, failed to adopt a resolution condemning the dreadful events in Khan Sheikhoun. And yet it is vital to investigate this incident as rapidly as possible and to send a clear signal that the international community will not tolerate the use of such illegal and inhumane weapons," Gabriel said in a statement, published by the German Foreign Ministry.

    He also expressed support to an investigation into the suspected attack carried out by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and called on the Syrian government to grant access to the organization.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Russian Mission to UN Presented New Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack
    The draft resolution received 10 votes in favor, two votes against — Russia and Bolivia, and three abstentions from China, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.

    After vetoing the resolution, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that Russia's own draft resolution on the alleged attack would request on-site investigations from the OPCW to ensure that "all possible sources and means have been exhausted" before making final conclusions.

    Major western powers have accused the Syrian government of carrying out the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib on April 4. However, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the incident, saying it had never used nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country. On April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Idlib were unacceptable before an investigation into the matter had been carried out.

    Related:

    Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Syrian Government
    US Attempts to Force UN Resolution: 'a Desire to Legitimize Its Attack on Syria'
    UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution on Syrian Chemical Attacks Wednesday
    Tags:
    resolution, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), Sigmar Gabriel, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      kooka
      I am convinced that nobody in Russia is interested in the opinion of that fat german loser siegmar gabriel. Nor am I as a German citizen.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok