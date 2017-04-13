Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin Notes Significant Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, India - Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8740

    Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the potential of mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation and constructive dialogue between the countries in various spheres, Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

    Flags, India and Russia
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    India, Russia on Course to Reboot Trade Ties
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin noted the allied positions of Moscow and New Delhi on the key issues of the global and regional agenda, which allow both countries to coordinate their efforts on such multilateral platforms as the United Nations and BRICS, the alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    "Over the past decades Russia and India have accumulated the significant potential of the mutually beneficial cooperation. The constructive political dialogue is established, the large-scale joint projects are realized in trade and economic, energy, science and technology, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres," the statement read.

    "Taking the joint actions our countries significantly contribute to countering terrorism, extremism, crossborder crime and other current challenges," Putin stressed.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rear right, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as officials of two countries exchange agreements after bilateral meeting in the beach resort state of Goa in western India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia
    Russia's president also expressed hope for further strengthening of ties with India which "runs alongside strengthening the international stability and security."

    The statement was made as part of Putin's congratulations to India's President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations.

    The international relations between Russia and India are determined by over 200 agreements, including the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of January 28, 1993. During the Russian leader's visit to India in 2000, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India was signed. Mukherjee visited Moscow in 2015. Both countries expand contacts between their Foreign Ministries, Security Councils and on other levels.

    Related:

    Experts Say Russia-India Defense Ties 'Privileged'
    Russia, India Sign MoU on Mutual Deployment of State Navigation Stations
    Russia Eyes India’s Sunflower Oil Market Aiming to Topple Ukraine
    Tags:
    cooperation, BRICS, Vladimir Putin, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok