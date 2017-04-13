Putin Notes Significant Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, India - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev India, Russia on Course to Reboot Trade Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin noted the allied positions of Moscow and New Delhi on the key issues of the global and regional agenda, which allow both countries to coordinate their efforts on such multilateral platforms as the United Nations and BRICS, the alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Over the past decades Russia and India have accumulated the significant potential of the mutually beneficial cooperation. The constructive political dialogue is established, the large-scale joint projects are realized in trade and economic, energy, science and technology, infrastructure and humanitarian spheres," the statement read.

"Taking the joint actions our countries significantly contribute to countering terrorism, extremism, crossborder crime and other current challenges," Putin stressed.

India Approves Memorandum on Science, Technology Cooperation With Russia

Russia's president also expressed hope for further strengthening of ties with India which "runs alongside strengthening the international stability and security."

The statement was made as part of Putin's congratulations to India's President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian-Indian diplomatic relations.

The international relations between Russia and India are determined by over 200 agreements, including the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation of January 28, 1993. During the Russian leader's visit to India in 2000, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India was signed. Mukherjee visited Moscow in 2015. Both countries expand contacts between their Foreign Ministries, Security Councils and on other levels.