US Strikes on Syria Contradict Anti-Terror Goal - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children, died in the incident. Syria denied the government's involvement in the incident, but the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian government's airbase of Ash Sha'irat, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was launched from there. Putin said that groundless accusations were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.
"We reminded them that US actions like the April 7 attacks on Syria contradict this task," Lavrov said, recalling that he and Tillerson discussed the need to intensify Russian-US efforts and mobilize the international community to fight terrorism.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat last Thursday, claiming that it was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Syria's Idlib province three days prior.
"We insists on the most thorough, independent, objective investigation of this incident," Lavrov said of the reported April 4 chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that week that the Syrian air force airstrike near Khan Shaykhun hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq. It called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.
"Attempts to surreptitiously, without any inspections, adopt a Security Council resolution condemning the government are unfounded. Of course we cannot support and will not support these attempts," Lavrov stressed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Lavrov you are wasting your time except educating the masses which is very important, US is a prime supporter of terrorists by 1. direct involvement with some groups and 2. Conclusion by association with likes of Israel Saudi Qatar and Jordan who are paying these terrorists to destroy Syria and lay it into a waste land with NATO bombing assistance. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lavrov should simply resign; he has cheaply given up all cards he was holding thanks to the sacrifices the Syrian army soldiers made, in exchange he received nothing. Turkey is now in Syria and stealing Syrian land like Israel, USA/Israel managed to convince Russia not to supply the Syrian army with high tech weapons, USA is now in Syria stealing land for the Greater Israel project, the terrorist "moderate" rebels are slowly being accepted as legitimate political "partners", USA can now freely bomb Syrian army positions without fear of retaliation etc. The list has no end. Basically COMPLETE and utter failure. His negotiation skills should be studied in political science courses on how NOT to negotiate. Absolutely pathetic and unprofessional. What cards does he still have? NOTHING! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, Good comment. I have changed my opinion about the neocons a little because I think they are insane or demon-possessed. I used to think they were just corrupt. But I think they really believe that aggression is how to create a favorable peace. And they also have a lust for evil. I think their emotions are so repressed by a faith they don't really believe in, that they desperately look for some joy in life. It's what they call a "win". But if they really had a Christian faith, they would already have their "win" and not be so crazy about getting delight from the world by dominating others. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Can't wait for Tillerson to get home so he can start with his ridiculous Kerry-esque threats and ultimatums again/Humpty Dumpty. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Equation is part of a formula that produces horse shit out of a horses arse! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, The facts speak for themselves. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What facts start detailing them not the BS you have posted your points are erratic and irrelevant on any level so please explain your stance in intelligent dialogue.
ivanwa88
Syria is the obvious red line in the sand for the worlds opposing factions mainly Hegemony vs Multi polar governance.
Syria is a repeat of 'Custers last stand' at little bighorn but is by choice rather than necessity in that there are better more lucrative options if the neocons would step aside and let the negotiations begin.
Although undoubtedly the warmongering is a crude attempt to leverage a better deal going into the future.
Equation group
jasin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
I think they worship war, like an idol. It doesn't appear to be voluntary past a certain point. Those ACLJ people call themselves Christian conservatives and they sound like they are insane.
Mikhas
ivanwa88
That post EQ is absolute Soros paid nonsense from a person with an IQ of a chocolate fish and I apologise profusely to chocolate fish.
Equation groupin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88