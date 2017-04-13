Register
    The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand together during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    US Strikes on Syria Contradict Anti-Terror Goal - Lavrov

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (172)
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday he had stated to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson the previous day that its recent attack on Syria contradict the goal of combating terrorism.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Idlib. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children, died in the incident. Syria denied the government's involvement in the incident, but the United States carried out a missile attack on the Syrian government's airbase of Ash Sha'irat, claiming, with no evidence provided, that the chemical attack was launched from there. Putin said that groundless accusations were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Foreign Minister Muallem to Visit Russia on April 13-15

    "We reminded them that US actions like the April 7 attacks on Syria contradict this task," Lavrov said, recalling that he and Tillerson discussed the need to intensify Russian-US efforts and mobilize the international community to fight terrorism.

    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat last Thursday, claiming that it was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Syria's Idlib province three days prior.

    "We insists on the most thorough, independent, objective investigation of this incident," Lavrov said of the reported April 4 chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said that week that the Syrian air force airstrike near Khan Shaykhun hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq. It called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    "Attempts to surreptitiously, without any inspections, adopt a Security Council resolution condemning the government are unfounded. Of course we cannot support and will not support these attempts," Lavrov stressed.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (172)
    Tags:
    SNCROF, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Lavrov you are wasting your time except educating the masses which is very important, US is a prime supporter of terrorists by 1. direct involvement with some groups and 2. Conclusion by association with likes of Israel Saudi Qatar and Jordan who are paying these terrorists to destroy Syria and lay it into a waste land with NATO bombing assistance.

      Syria is the obvious red line in the sand for the worlds opposing factions mainly Hegemony vs Multi polar governance.
      Syria is a repeat of 'Custers last stand' at little bighorn but is by choice rather than necessity in that there are better more lucrative options if the neocons would step aside and let the negotiations begin.
      Although undoubtedly the warmongering is a crude attempt to leverage a better deal going into the future.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Equation group
      Lavrov should simply resign; he has cheaply given up all cards he was holding thanks to the sacrifices the Syrian army soldiers made, in exchange he received nothing. Turkey is now in Syria and stealing Syrian land like Israel, USA/Israel managed to convince Russia not to supply the Syrian army with high tech weapons, USA is now in Syria stealing land for the Greater Israel project, the terrorist "moderate" rebels are slowly being accepted as legitimate political "partners", USA can now freely bomb Syrian army positions without fear of retaliation etc. The list has no end. Basically COMPLETE and utter failure. His negotiation skills should be studied in political science courses on how NOT to negotiate. Absolutely pathetic and unprofessional. What cards does he still have? NOTHING!
    • Reply
      avatar
      jasin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, Good comment. I have changed my opinion about the neocons a little because I think they are insane or demon-possessed. I used to think they were just corrupt. But I think they really believe that aggression is how to create a favorable peace. And they also have a lust for evil. I think their emotions are so repressed by a faith they don't really believe in, that they desperately look for some joy in life. It's what they call a "win". But if they really had a Christian faith, they would already have their "win" and not be so crazy about getting delight from the world by dominating others.

      I think they worship war, like an idol. It doesn't appear to be voluntary past a certain point. Those ACLJ people call themselves Christian conservatives and they sound like they are insane.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Can't wait for Tillerson to get home so he can start with his ridiculous Kerry-esque threats and ultimatums again/Humpty Dumpty.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Equation is part of a formula that produces horse shit out of a horses arse!
      That post EQ is absolute Soros paid nonsense from a person with an IQ of a chocolate fish and I apologise profusely to chocolate fish.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Equation groupin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, The facts speak for themselves.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      What facts start detailing them not the BS you have posted your points are erratic and irrelevant on any level so please explain your stance in intelligent dialogue.
