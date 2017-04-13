'Better Than Anticipated': Trump on Results of Tillerson's Visit to Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emerged from a closed-door summit in the Kremlin to discuss their two-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin. While the two sides agreed that they "understand each other better," Moscow and Washington have distinctly different perspectives on what should take place in Syria, specifically as it pertains to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's claims to power.

"I think that, based on everything I am hearing, things went pretty well, maybe better than anticipated," Trump stated.

Trump praised Tillerson for doing "terrific job" in Moscow, and in particular an excellent job in promoting the interests of the United States and its allies.

The US president, however, noted that it is still premature to talk about the end result, which would be clear after a longer period of time.

Trump added that the United Stated at present "does not get along with Russia at all."

But, Trump also stressed it would be fantastic to improve US relations with Russia as well as with many other countries in order to stabilize the situation around the world.