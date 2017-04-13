White House: China Abstained From UN Vote on Syria Thanks to Trump-Xi Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — China’s abstention in the UN Security Council vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution concerning the chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib province came in part because of the relationship US President Donald Trump forged with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, a senior White House official said according to a press pool report.
"The official credited China’s abstention to the summit where [Trump] forged an important relationship with Xi," the pool report stated.
The official added that China’s decision to abstain from voting in the UN Security Council indicates the government of Syrian president Bashar Assad has been isolated internationally.
Russia and Bolivia voted against the draft resolution while China, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan abstained from the vote.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I am trying to accept this WH a little. But they are making foolish statements, unworthy of that level. The necons were doing that on talk radio. It's stupid and insulting to China to pretend that Trump is controlling them. But that's what neocons want to brag about, how they are bullying someone. China often abstains. It is a common practice. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Do you believe the W House? I don't any longer. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What does it shows about China? 2 Billions of cowards. and can never be trusted. They abstained. Before that the sent back the coal cargo from NK. China once again proven to the whole world that they are nothing but cowards and untrustworthy and nothing than a dog to the Americans. Atleast Bolivia was brave enough. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I sort of wished China would finally get going on re-asserting itself in the Great Game. So far, pretty bluff.
Most likely, Russia told them . just don't worry. We got this.
W house is trying to create wedges between ALL Russian friends.
First was THE RIC.
At the Silk Road or one belt etc, Russia China are suppose to go 50/50. Russia gives same to China.
