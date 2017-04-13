Register
06:01 GMT +313 April 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.

    White House: China Abstained From UN Vote on Syria Thanks to Trump-Xi Meeting

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    530717

    A White House official said on Wednesday that China abstained from the UN Security Council vote on Syrian resolution partially because of the new relations that the leaders of both the United States and China forged last week.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — China’s abstention in the UN Security Council vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution concerning the chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib province came in part because of the relationship US President Donald Trump forged with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, a senior White House official said according to a press pool report.

    "The official credited China’s abstention to the summit where [Trump] forged an important relationship with Xi," the pool report stated.

    The U.N. Security Council meeting
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    WH Denies China's Abstention in UN Vote on Syria Linked to Currency Manipulation
    The official noted that Xi meet with Trump’s grandchildren during his visit to the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 6-7, which had a big impact on developing a good relationship between the two leaders.

    The official added that China’s decision to abstain from voting in the UN Security Council indicates the government of Syrian president Bashar Assad has been isolated internationally.

    Russia and Bolivia voted against the draft resolution while China, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan abstained from the vote.

    Tags:
    white house, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
      jas
      I am trying to accept this WH a little. But they are making foolish statements, unworthy of that level. The necons were doing that on talk radio. It's stupid and insulting to China to pretend that Trump is controlling them. But that's what neocons want to brag about, how they are bullying someone. China often abstains. It is a common practice.
      cast235
      Do you believe the W House? I don't any longer.
      Most likely, Russia told them . just don't worry. We got this.

      W house is trying to create wedges between ALL Russian friends.
      First was THE RIC.
      At the Silk Road or one belt etc, Russia China are suppose to go 50/50. Russia gives same to China.
      whataf005
      What does it shows about China? 2 Billions of cowards. and can never be trusted. They abstained. Before that the sent back the coal cargo from NK. China once again proven to the whole world that they are nothing but cowards and untrustworthy and nothing than a dog to the Americans. Atleast Bolivia was brave enough.
      TGG3
      I sort of wished China would finally get going on re-asserting itself in the Great Game. So far, pretty bluff.
