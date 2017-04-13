Trump to Ditch Campaign Promise to Charge China With Currency Manipulation

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Trump Failed to Deliver on Pledge to Get Tough on China - US Senate Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s move contradicts one of the biggest economic promises he made on the campaign trail the, Colorado Springs Gazette stated on Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department is set to release a report later in the week assessing which, if any, foreign governments are manipulating their currencies to the detriment of the United States.

Trump's announcement comes on the heels of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting took place April 6-7 at Trump's froufrou Mar-a-Lago estate.

The White House also denied on Wednesday that China’s abstention in the UN Security Council vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution concerning the chemical attack in Syria was a result of a trade-off with US President Donald Trump to drop claims of alleged currency manipulation.

Relations between China and the United States became tense after Trump's communications with Taiwan upon his inauguration, the independence of which is not recognized by China, as well as because of Trump's criticism of China on its military buildup in the South China Sea and currency manipulations.