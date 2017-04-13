Trump to Ditch Campaign Promise to Charge China With Currency Manipulation

The US Treasury Department is set to release a report later in the week assessing which, if any, foreign governments are manipulating their currencies to the detriment of the United States.
Trump's announcement comes on the heels of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting took place April 6-7 at Trump's froufrou Mar-a-Lago estate.
Relations between China and the United States became tense after Trump's communications with Taiwan upon his inauguration, the independence of which is not recognized by China, as well as because of Trump's criticism of China on its military buildup in the South China Sea and currency manipulations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)