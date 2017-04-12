Tillerson: Evidence to Charge Assad With War Crimes May Be Collected Over Time

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Enough evidence to bring war crime charges against Syrian President Bashar Assad may be collected over time, but there is not enough proof at the moment, Tillerson sstated.
"We discussed the issue that as time goes by and more and more evidence continues to be gathered, it is possible that the threshold necessary to charge individuals including Bashar Assad may be achieved," Tillerson said.
Lavrov disputed the validity of Washington's allegations against Assad. On Wednesday, Lavrov said an "unbiased international investigation" into the matter is the only appropriate way forward, reminding reporters that "no proof" has been disclosed that renders Assad culpable for the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete he means 'manufactured' over time. Just imagine the mountain of evidence regarding us war crimes in the C20th that would be freely available! Tillerson should stop trying to scare people, that's his mindset and it is sickening to see. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Humiliation is gathering peas day by day, yet they don't want to admit they are doing wrong and creating more enemies around the world. What saddened the most is France sidelines with them just to pay back the help on Gaddafi's elimination.
