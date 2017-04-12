Register
23:57 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A journalist stands near a screen displaying convicted Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout in Moscow, on April 12, 2012, during a teleconference with Bout from his US prison

    Moscow to Seek Return of Jailed Russian National Bout From US - Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8510

    Russian authorities will continue their efforts to secure the return of Russian citizen Viktor Bout, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, to Russia, notwithstanding the US Supreme Court's refusal to review his case, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 3, the US Supreme Court decided not to review Bout's case, despite the fact that his defense team filed the appropriate request on February 21. On Monday, Bout told Sputnik he was not going to file a pardon petition in the name of US President Donald Trump.

    "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue defending the rights of the Russian citizen, will continue monitoring the situation and take the necessary measures to provide him with consular and legal assistance, seeking his soon return to the Russian Federation," Zakharova said a regular press briefing.

    She noted that in their petition, Bout's attorneys reasonably argued that the US prosecutor's office had concealed vindicating evidence from the court, which consequently resulted in the use of incorrect legal criteria in the assessment of Bout's charges by the New York's Court of Appeals and District Court.

    "The questionable decision taken by the US Supreme Court completes the procedure of appeal against the verdict awarded to Viktor Bout as all the legal means of his protection as part of the US legal system are exhausted," Zakharova stressed.

    Viktor Bout
    © Sputnik/
    Bout Not to File Petition to Trump for 'Pardon for Crime He Didn't Commit'
    Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

    In June 2015, Bout’s attorneys lodged a request to review the case in connection with new circumstances, but a first-instance court ruled against it in October. Bout's lawyers then moved to appeal this decision in the Appeals Court of New York, which later rejected the request in November 2016.

    In May 2016, the judge who sentenced Bout said that the verdict in the case was excessive and inappropriate, adding that the convicted Russian national was given the shortest sentence possible.

    Related:

    US Supreme Court Denies Considering Case of Russian National Bout
    US Supreme Court Decision on Appeal in Bout’s Case Expected Next Week – Attorney
    Russia Files Legal Brief in US Supreme Court in Support of Bout’s Case Review
    Tags:
    return, Maria Zakharova, Viktor Bout, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok