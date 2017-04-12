Trump: US 'Not Getting Along With Russia At All'

"It would be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin, with Russia … I would like to get along with everyone," Trump continued. He promised that "by the time I'm finished [the world] will be a much better place."

Referencing fears that may arise across Europe due to US-Russia relations, the US president said he hopes that Europeans will "have to fear nothing … that would be the ideal situation."

Stoltenberg pointed out that the "most important" part about dealing with Russia is "deploying more troops in the eastern part of NATO, increasing defense spending [and] keeping a stable alliance."

Nevertheless, Stoltenberg noted that Russia is not going anywhere. As such it is crucial to find ways to maintain civil relations with Moscow to "avoid a Cold War, an arms race."

"We strongly believe that there is no contradiction between a strong NATO, credible deterrence on defense, and political dialogue with Russia… Russia is our neighbor, Russia is there to stay.

Speaking of the recent missile strike against the Sha'irat airbase in the Homs province of Syria ordered by Trump, the official said that NATO allies responded to the move with "understanding." The military alliance "also strongly supports the efforts of the fact-finding commission to find out actually what happened."

On Wednesday, Lavrov renewed demands that an independent probe should take place before any UN Security Council resolution is signed condemning the Assad administration. Such a resolution would be "counterproductive," Lavrov said.

Trump expressed Washington's desire to improve relations with Moscow, saying "it would be great to get along with Putin."