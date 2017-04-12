Register
23:57 GMT +312 April 2017
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Trump: US 'Not Getting Along With Russia At All'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    81599334

    During a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Donald Trump said Washington's relations with Moscow are at an "all time low," adding, "We're not getting along with Russia at all."

    "It would be a fantastic thing if we got along with Putin, with Russia … I would like to get along with everyone," Trump continued. He promised that "by the time I'm finished [the world] will be a much better place."

    Referencing fears that may arise across Europe due to US-Russia relations, the US president said he hopes that Europeans will "have to fear nothing … that would be the ideal situation."

    Stoltenberg pointed out that the "most important" part about dealing with Russia is "deploying more troops in the eastern part of NATO, increasing defense spending [and] keeping a stable alliance." 

    President Donald Trump reaches to shake hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump: After Bashing NATO, Now Says 'Is No Longer Obsolete'

    Nevertheless, Stoltenberg noted that Russia is not going anywhere. As such it is crucial to find ways to maintain civil relations with Moscow to "avoid a Cold War, an arms race."

    "We strongly believe that there is no contradiction between a strong NATO, credible deterrence on defense, and political dialogue with Russia… Russia is our neighbor, Russia is there to stay.

    Speaking of the recent missile strike against the Sha'irat airbase in the Homs province of Syria ordered by Trump, the official said that NATO allies responded to the move with "understanding." The military alliance "also strongly supports the efforts of the fact-finding commission to find out actually what happened." 

    On Wednesday, Lavrov renewed demands that an independent probe should take place before any UN Security Council resolution is signed condemning the Assad administration. Such a resolution would be "counterproductive," Lavrov said. 

    Trump expressed Washington's desire to improve relations with Moscow, saying "it would be great to get along with Putin." 

     

     

      Equation group
      Yes, sure. But with Israel - which is the elephant sitting in the living room destroying the walls and furniture - you get along very well...
    • Reply
      avatar
      Miguelon
      Hey Donald, why don't you build a wall on the Baltics. That should work.....
    • Reply
      avatar
      Scientific Method
      War with Russia has already been decided. It is now only a matter of which President will carry out the directive. Will Trump?

      President Trump said he believes in surprise attacks, so I suppose we will not find out his decision until after a surprise attack on Russia has been carried out
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      the usg doesn't get along with anyone because its view of the world is that of domination. One does 'get along' with servants - which is how they see everyone outside of washington.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      And to think, the fools in the Duma applauded when Trump got elected. Putin called him an intelligent man. Despite Trump threatening Iran and supporting the Zionist Entity, Russia thought they could appease Trump and all would be well.
    Show new comments (0)

