Russian Mission to UN Presented New Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack

"We have submitted a new draft," the mission official stated.
Russia has repeatedly called for an independent investigation of the incident, which it says resulted from a Syrian government airstrike on a terrorist chemical weapons storehouse. Russia's UN envoy urged all parties to cooperate with any independent international investigation launched by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Last week, Russia presented a draft resolution on the chemical attack in Syrian Idlib calling for a proper investigation into the incident.
