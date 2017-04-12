Register
23:57 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015

    Russian Mission to UN Presented New Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack

    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 18510

    The Russian Mission to the United Nations presented a new draft resolution on chemical attack in Syrian Idlib, a representative of the Mission told reporters.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov looks on during a press conference after the BSEC session in Belgrade on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Still No Proof: Russia’s Top Diplomat Demands Probe Into Syrian Chemical Attack
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The news comes as earlier in the day Russia blocked a draft resolution condemning the Syrian government for the alleged chemical attack in the country that was introduced by the UK, France and the US. The resolution asked the Syrian government to provide flight plans and logs of its military operations on the day of the incident and for the country to open its air bases to UN investigators.

    "We have submitted a new draft," the mission official stated.

    Russia has repeatedly called for an independent investigation of the incident, which it says resulted from a Syrian government airstrike on a terrorist chemical weapons storehouse. Russia's UN envoy urged all parties to cooperate with any independent international investigation launched by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    Last week, Russia presented a draft resolution on the chemical attack in Syrian Idlib calling for a proper investigation into the incident.

    Related:

    Syria May Ask Russia to Deliver Buk, Tor Air Defense Systems - Russian Lawmaker
    Putin Confirmed Russia Ready to Return to Air Safety Memorandum in Syria With US
    Teaming Up: Syria Calls for More Anti-Terror Cooperation With Iraq
    Tags:
    draft resolution, UN Security Council, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok