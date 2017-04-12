Register
    US soldiers take a position during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017. The US military has begun deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, US Pacific Command said, with its first elements arriving on March 6, to protect against threats from North Korea

    'US Well Aware That Beijing Won't Support the Use of Force Toward N Korea'

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    1706101

    During his latest visit to Seoul, China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Wu Dawei expressed hope that the new government will halt the deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in South Korea. Wu added that China won't support the use of force by the US toward North Korea.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Seoul Could Bail Itself Out of Chinese Objection to THAAD by Buying it Up
    Tensions continue to simmer over the planned deployment of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in South Korea.

    During his recent visit to Seoul, China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Wu Dawei emphasized that Beijing opposes the deployment of the THAAD system, stressing that the anti-ballistic missile defense system's radars are capable of monitoring more than half of China's territory if installed in South Korea.

    At a meeting with South Korean presidential candidates and their teams that took place on April 11, Wu signaled that Beijing hopes that the new government would cancel the decision to host the THAAD. He dropped the hint that the implementation of the missile defense system would prompt economic retaliatory measures from China and Russia.

    "I visited [South] Korea last February and heard from South Korean representatives that the government was mulling the deployment of THAAD and that nothing had been decided yet; however, not a lot of time's passed and the decision has been announced," Wu said.

    "To be frank, I believe that this decision is completely unprofitable for the Republic of Korea," he stressed, "I hope that the wrong decision will be corrected, and, therefore, we are looking forward to the forthcoming presidential elections."

    The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Pacific Ocean January 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Korean Powder Keg: What It Will Take for Trump to Push the Button on Pyongyang
    South Korean media outlet Yonhap reported Wednesday that Wu met with Rep. Kim Moo-sung, election committee chief of the splinter conservative Bareun Party.

    "The Chinese keep expressing their opposition to the THAAD deployment, but I said the THAAD issue is already a finished story. Its deployment has already begun, so I said it would be best not to talk about it anymore," Kim told the media outlet, commenting on the issue.

    For his part, Song Yeong-gil, the head the of the Democratic Party Toburo campaign headquarters, insisted that China should lift the measures taken against South Korea.

    "Imagine, that Taiwan has targeted you with nuclear weapons and has repeatedly launched missiles," Song told Wu in a clear reference to North Korea's missile tests.

    Speaking to Sputnik Korea on conditions of anonymity a military expert and representative of the election camp remarked that China's radars located in the Heilongjiang province are monitoring the entire territory of the Korean Peninsula.

    "Isn't the radar installed in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang tracing the entire territory of the Korean Peninsula? When Wu Dawei was reminded of this, he only said: 'I'm not sure from the military point of view, but this equipment is not designed to track military facilities located on the territory of Korea'," the source told Sputnik.

    Ships from Carrier Strike Group 8 are in formation for a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean
    © Wikipedia/ US Navy
    Trump Orders 'Full Range of Options' on N Korea Amid Sending US Navy to Region
    Later, during an informal meeting Song asked Wu whether the issues of THAAD or North Korea were discussed at the recent Sino-American summit.

    In response Wu said that during the meeting with US President Donald Trump Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated that Beijing opposes the deployment of the THAAD missile system in South Korea.

    "The United States intends to improve relations with China in some aspects, but it is unclear how true this is," Wu said, "Perhaps in their hearts they are happy with the deterioration of relations between China and South Korea."

    According to Wu, "it is obvious that neither China nor the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) wants the conservatives to return to power in South Korea."

    "We will not support efforts to solve the North Korean problem forcefully, and Washington is well aware China's position," the Chinese envoy stressed.

      American Socialist
      America only understands the language of force. Russia & China must threaten to do the same with Cuba. Give them a dose of their own medicine. heck.. even try Mexico. I know Mexico is not happy with Trump right now.
