UK Only Thinking About Preventing Political Process in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom wants to prevent the political process from unfolding in Syria, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.
"The only thing he [British Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft] is thinking of is to complicate your efforts Mr. [Staffan] de Mistura, to prevent the political process from unfolding, to bring into the Security Council a confrontational attitude," Safronkov stated.
Vladimir Safronkov said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday that his country expects the Geneva process in regards to Syria to move forward in a sustainable manner.
"We expect the Geneva process to continue in a sustainable way," Safronkov stated. "There should be no lengthy pauses in it."
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As an Englishman I wish to ask a question. Sorry, BUT it is the dreaded WHY question .
Giffer
However being of the age where I can legally drink the Sxxt called Pepsi/ Cxxa Cola I will ask it of my fellow countrymen . The reason being that the Yankies are totally brain dead with history.
THE QUESTION BEING:-
WHY DO WE /ARE WE PERSECUTING THE NATION THAT SAVED US FROM THE GERMANS IN WW11.
SCORE SHEET ;- RUSSIA 27 million dead (STARLINGRAD & KURSK etc}
SNAKES OF AMERICA 400,000 (Includes the Paciffic campaigns. Been to the Arden site of the Battle of the Bulge and the USA were sxxx. Go look its still there with NO AUDY MURPHY WAR HERO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Now fellow Brits the crux ,WHO ENABLED MY AND YOUR FAMILY /FOREBEARS TO GET OFF THE BEACHES OF NORMANDY? ALSO HAVING BEEN TO THE BEACHES IN NORMANDY, THIS QUESTION IS A NO BRAINER, UNLESS YOU ARE BRAIN WASHED BY MICKEY MOUSE (Just a small clue)
Dig deep it will astonish you and hopefully it will make you realise what a vassel state we have become. aftervall of our sacrifices. SHAME ON YOU BRITAIN NO MORE GROVELLING.