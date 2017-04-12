UK Only Thinking About Preventing Political Process in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom wants to prevent the political process from unfolding in Syria, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said at a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"The only thing he [British Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft] is thinking of is to complicate your efforts Mr. [Staffan] de Mistura, to prevent the political process from unfolding, to bring into the Security Council a confrontational attitude," Safronkov stated.

Vladimir Safronkov said in a Security Council meeting on Wednesday that his country expects the Geneva process in regards to Syria to move forward in a sustainable manner.

"We expect the Geneva process to continue in a sustainable way," Safronkov stated. "There should be no lengthy pauses in it."