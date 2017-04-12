Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With US State Secretary Tillerson (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more. Lavrov reiterated Moscow's calll for an "independent and thorough investigation" in both Idlib and Sha'irat incidents. "We have other affects available to us, and we are not trying to impose anything on anyone" but Moscow doesn't believe it is fair or just to place all blame on Damascus prior to an objective probe of the chemical attack. Lavrov expressed that a UN security council resolution would be counterproductive and may only legitimize accusations against Damascus. On April 14, Moscow will host Afghanistan, central Asian nations for a summit, and Lavrov has an extended an invitation to the US to allow their representation at the summit. Lavrov and Tillerson discussed the "special responsibility" Moscow and Washington bear for maintaining "strategic stability." This will include "business-like, pragmatic" discussions on arms reductions, Lavrov said. Business interests in both nations want to reverse the trend of negative relations between Moscow and Washington, he added. "On the whole, we all realize the current situation is far from easy, and the international situation is far from easy," and that other parties may want to try and take advantage of these tensions. "We are open to this dialogue..and not just dialogue, but [to] working together," in areas of mutual interest. "We understand each other bettter after today's talks," Lavrov noted.

"There's a low level of trust between our two countries," Tillerson began his remarks. "We both believe in a stable and unified Syria," the US diplomat said. Tillerson expressed that Washington does not want North Korea to move toward nuclear capability.