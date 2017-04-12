Register
17:54 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC

    US 'Wants No Escalation With Russia', Looks for Dialogue

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    228825

    Washington said it needs dialogue with Moscow and "does not want escalation".

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States does not want to see escalation in relations with Russia and looks for a dialogue and cooperation, a senior White House official said in a briefing on Wednesday.

    "We don’t want escalation. Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson is in Moscow today, and obviously we understand that we need dialogue with Russia," the official told reporters. "We need to explore with them what areas we could…cooperate on. It is important for Russia to show its seriousness about cooperating with us."

    US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will discuss the alliance’s approach to Russia in a Wednesday meeting in Washington.

    "We expect the president and the secretary general to talk about NATO’s approach to Russia and to emphasize that Russia must uphold all of its commitments under the Minsk agreement to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the official said.

    President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Krasnoyarsk
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin: Russia Sees No Real Transformation of NATO
    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the West-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

    Related:

    Russia's Faith in the US Has Waned Since Trump's Inauguration – Putin
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US State Secretary Tillerson Meet in Moscow
    Russian Senators Slam US 'Aggression' Against Syria, Urge Int’l Condemnation
    Rex Tillerson in Moscow as Pentagon Blows Up US-Russia Relations
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, NATO, Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      "We don’t want escalation. Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson is in Moscow today, and obviously we understand that we need dialogue with Russia," the official told reporters. "We need to explore with them what areas we could…cooperate on. It is important for Russia to show its seriousness about cooperating with us."
      --
      In other words, the US will "cooperate" once Russia surrenders to EVERYTHING demanded of it, like a good slave state would.

      Seriously, that's NOT diplomacy. That's a rogue US state acting like it owns the world. It's a position of aggression not strength. All of these politicians and staff who have led fairytale lives since about age 25 have no idea what the real world is like. In the real world, people don't get their way all of the time and people make deals with each other so they live in peace.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      More lies
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok