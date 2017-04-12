China’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs to Join Afghan Conference in Moscow

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia Regrets US Decided to Skip April 14 Afghan Peace Conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — China’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs will take part in the international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on April 14, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday.

"Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Deng Xijun will take part in this conference," Lu Kang said at the daily press briefing.

The spokesman added that China supports the process of Afghan reconciliation and is ready to cooperate with all involved parties to promote the process.

The conference was agreed upon by Russian, Chinese, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian and Afghan authorities last February. A total of 12 countries are expected to take part in the negotiations. This would be the fifth meeting on Afghan reconciliation in Moscow, with previous rounds having been held in a narrower format.

US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner told Sputnik in March that Washington would not participate in the conference, but added that the United States was ready to cooperate with Russia to improve dialogue on Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, ahead of US State Secretary Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow still hoped the United States would agree to join in on the consultations.