China’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs to Join Afghan Conference in Moscow

"Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Deng Xijun will take part in this conference," Lu Kang said at the daily press briefing.
The spokesman added that China supports the process of Afghan reconciliation and is ready to cooperate with all involved parties to promote the process.
The conference was agreed upon by Russian, Chinese, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian and Afghan authorities last February. A total of 12 countries are expected to take part in the negotiations. This would be the fifth meeting on Afghan reconciliation in Moscow, with previous rounds having been held in a narrower format.
On Tuesday, ahead of US State Secretary Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow still hoped the United States would agree to join in on the consultations.
