"It is possible to say that [Russia's] level of trust [in the US] at the working level, especially at the military level, hasn't become better; it has, in fact, eroded," Putin told the Channel Mir-TV.
Moscow-Washington relations have been marred by a US missile attack on Syria.
On April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on April 4, which resulted in the death of over 80 people, an incident which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.
The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said on April 7 that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.
After the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry suspended a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria.
The ministry said the Russian air group in Syria was protected by S-400 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems on a round-the-clock basis.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Its all the fault of the 90 US chabbad shalom rabbis who wrote a letter to Trump forcing him to bomb Syria as assad had used sarin on the children (as if, but the dumb US goyim dont have the spiritual strength to withstand the lies of the synagogue of satan). Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete www.facebook.com/johnthepaptistsmear/photos/a.1841093979462962.1073741828.1841080306130996/184226843 Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete This is how World Class Leaders speak. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You don't need the yanks.. tell them to fuck off Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US, unwilling to cut it loses, keeps doubling down, sacrificing its ethics and reputation just to get its way. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Putin is a extra class political Leader no one can stay in his shadow !!!
Drain the swamp
John Smear
Athanasios
Give me a break
Erik Trete
tobi.gelando
Send this FM from the Terror state Usa home there he feels happy by the back stabbers.
Use less to talk to men witch don't no what is Honor !!!