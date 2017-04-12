Register
11:49 GMT +312 April 2017
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Russian Senators Slam US 'Aggression' Against Syria, Urge Int’l Condemnation

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Politics
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (168)
    027970

    The Russian upper house of parliament considers the US strike on Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state and calls on foreign parliaments to resolutely condemn the illegal actions of Washington.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian upper house of parliament said in a statement Wednesday it insists on investigating last Friday’s use of armed force against Syria by the United States, and urges the world’s lawmakers to condemn illegal US actions against the sovereign state.

    "Considering this US military operation as an act of aggression against a sovereign state, the Council of the Federation insists on a thorough investigation of all circumstances of the US use of armed force against Syria," the statement reads.

    The Russian senators called on foreign parliaments to "resolutely condemn the illegal actions of the US against a sovereign state — the Syrian Arab Republic" and support conflict settlement efforts based on UN Security Council resolutions.

    The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs on April 7 in what it claimed was a response to a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians three days prior.

    "At the time of the US missile strike, there was not a single independent and objective conclusion about the actual circumstances of the incident, about who should be held responsible for this tragedy," the Council of the Federation stated.

    Everyday life of the Russian air group at the Hmeymim airfield in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    'There Will Be Real Action': Don't Even Think of Attacking Russian Military in Syria
    The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    Earlier this year, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Trump Calls Assad an 'Animal,' Blames Russia for Current Situation in Syria
    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the US missile strike against the Syrian airfield as a strategic mistake.

    Volunteers take part in a simulation of how to respond to a chemical attack, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JM LOPEZ
    Russian General Staff Warns Against New US Missile Strikes on Syria
    The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said on April 7 that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

    After the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry suspended a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria.

    The ministry said the Russian air group in Syria was protected by S-400 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems on a round-the-clock basis.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (168)

