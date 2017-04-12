Russian Senators Slam US 'Aggression' Against Syria, Urge Int’l Condemnation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian upper house of parliament said in a statement Wednesday it insists on investigating last Friday’s use of armed force against Syria by the United States, and urges the world’s lawmakers to condemn illegal US actions against the sovereign state.

"Considering this US military operation as an act of aggression against a sovereign state, the Council of the Federation insists on a thorough investigation of all circumstances of the US use of armed force against Syria," the statement reads.

The Russian senators called on foreign parliaments to "resolutely condemn the illegal actions of the US against a sovereign state — the Syrian Arab Republic" and support conflict settlement efforts based on UN Security Council resolutions.

The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the Syrian military airfield in the province of Homs on April 7 in what it claimed was a response to a chemical attack that killed scores of civilians three days prior.

"At the time of the US missile strike, there was not a single independent and objective conclusion about the actual circumstances of the incident, about who should be held responsible for this tragedy," the Council of the Federation stated.

The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident , saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

Earlier this year, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said onthat the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the US missile strike against the Syrian airfield as a strategic mistake.

The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people , an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi saidthat at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed

After the missile attack, the Russian Defense Ministry suspended a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria.

The ministry said the Russian air group in Syria was protected by S-400 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems on a round-the-clock basis.