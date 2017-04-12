Moscow on Tillerson's Remarks: Traveling to Russia With Ultimatums is 'Useless'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Traveling to Russia with ultimatums is useless, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

"It seems to me that everyone has already understood that it is useless to travel to us with ultimatums, it is simply counterproductive," Zakharova told Russia's Dozhd TV broadcaster.

On Tillerson's comments in Italy on Tuesday urging Moscow to abandon support for the Syrian government and labeling its president as an "unreliable partner," Zakharova said "I generally do not see it as an ultimatum."