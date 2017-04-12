Register
04:15 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Putin Calls US Missile Attack on Syria Evident Violation of International Law

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Politics
    Get short URL
    158472

    Commenting on the recent US cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday there's no evidence that Damascus used chemical weapons, but there's clear evidence of international law violation by Washington.

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump: US Not Planning to Intervene Militarily in Syria
    On April 6, 59 US Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at a Syrian government airbase in the Idlib province. US President Trump said afterwards that the attack was carried out as a response to a chemical attack on civilians in Idlib that killed more than 80 people.

    Speaking on the issue in an interview with Mir 24 TV channel, the Russian leader said that despite there is no evidence that the Syrian government used chemical weapons in the country's province of Idlib, there is evidence that the international law was violated by Washington.

    "Where is evidence that the Syrian troops used chemical weapons? No evidence. And what about violation of the international law? It is an obvious fact," Putin stated.

    As for NATO member-states' reaction to the US strikes, Putin compared it to the nodding of bobble heads.

    "What was the reaction of the NATO allies? All of them are nodding like bobble heads," Putin added.

    Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary James Mattis spoke on the attack at press briefing at the Defense Department, stressing he had personally reviewed the intelligence on the chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province and the Syrian government was undoubtedly the culprit. However, he didn't his claims weren't supported by any evidence.

    The Syrian government has denied the allegations and a Syrian army source told Sputnik the country’s military did not possess chemical weapons.

    Above all, in January 2016 the Organization for the prevention of Chemical Weapons said it had destroyed Syria’s entire chemical weapons arsenal as per an earlier agreement with the Syrian government.

    Related:

    Syria Airbase Strike Was Bonanza for Defense Firm Shareholders Like Donald Trump
    Oxfam Urges G7 Members to Enhance Efforts to Resolve Syria Conflict
    Tags:
    attack, cruise missile, Vladimir Putin, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      it's very easy to send in testing units for evidence, chemical and DNA testing of the soil, and surrounding items, clothes, surfaces etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok