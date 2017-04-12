Register
04:15 GMT +3
12 April 2017
    The U.N. Security Council meets at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015

    UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution on Syrian Chemical Attacks Wednesday

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution on the chemical attack in Syria, a representative of the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UNSC will vote on a draft resolution submitted by the United States, United Kingdom and France on the April 4 chemical attack in Syria on Wednesday at 3pm, the representative said.

    "The vote is scheduled for Wednesday at 3pm," the representative said.

    It was earlier reported that a new draft of Security Council resolution on the recent chemical attack in Syria was circulated by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident.

    Mattis
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Mad Dog’s Proof: I Saw Intel on Syrian Chemical Attack Myself
    The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident.

    The United States, France and the United Kingdom proposed a draft resolution condemning the attack and claiming it was carried out by the Syrian government forces. Among other things, it emphasized the need for the Syrian government to provide investigation teams with information on flight plans, flight logs, names of all individuals in command of all helicopter squadrons and provide access to relevant air bases.

    Russia submitted its own draft resolution on conducting a proper investigation into the incident. It also suggests forming an investigation team "based on the principle of a broad-based and balanced geographical representation" that should have safe and secure access to the site of the incident.

      anne00marie
      Access to airbases, no doubt by aircrafts and get around the S300 and S400? I hope some vote against and go with Russia's investigation. China and Russia need their own UN created by BRICS, SCO and Eurasian Union. With a set of teeth and not ruled by the Rothschilds.
    Ok