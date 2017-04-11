Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections

PARIS (Sputnik) — French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen are running neck and neck with 23 percent of the projected votes each in the first round of the upcoming elections, a new poll revealed Tuesday.
According to the Elabe poll conducted for BFMTV and L’Express, no shifts in the voting intentions have been indicated either for far-left presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon or The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon. Melenchon remains two points behind Fillon with 17 percent.
The poll was conducted between April 9 and April 10 among 1,002 registered voters.
The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.
Hermes
'Independent', Ha, he's the stooge the elite shuffed forward when they saw their socialist and republican puppets weren't going to make it against Marine le Pen. Calling him independent is just a flaming lie and calling Marine le Pen 'far-right' is just a way to describe her as an 'extremist' and comes straight out of the Antifa handbook for deceiving the people.
tom.hanko
is running for the interests of Rothschild?