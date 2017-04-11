EU Council Extends Anti-Iran Sanctions Citing Human Rights Violations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Council of the European Union extended on Tuesday the EU sanctions against Iran over "human rights violations," the council said in a statement.

"On 11 April 2017, the Council extended until 13 April 2018 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures consist of: a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity; a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications," the statement read.

These sanctions were first imposed by the bloc in 2011 due to the "dramatic increase in executions… and the systematic repression of Iranian citizens."

In January 2016, the Council lifted all nuclear-related economic and financial EU sanctions against Iran following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program.