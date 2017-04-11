Register
17:38 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

    Putin: Talks With Italian President Constructive, Focus on Key Bilateral Issues

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8310

    The Russian leader revealed the details of his talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella took place in a constructive atmosphere and focused on topical issues in bilateral Russian-Italian relations, including the cooperation in the energy field, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

    "The talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella have concluded, they have been held in the constructive atmosphere, an interesting and substantial discussion on the whole range of topical issues of the Russian-Italian cooperation and the perspectives for further development took place," Putin said, commenting on the outcomes of the meeting with his Italian counterpart.

    President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Krasnoyarsk
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin: Everyone Wants to Restore Relations With US After 'Anti-Trump' Campaign
    He stressed that Italy was an important partner of Russia in Europe as the relations between the two countries had the long history and were "based on the principle of respect and taking into account the interests of each other and a reciprocal will to expand mutually beneficial multidimensional ties."

    Putin said that during the meeting the two sides also discussed the cooperation in the energy field.

    "We, of course, have discussed with the Italian president the strategic cooperation in the energy sector. Reliable deliveries of natural gas from Russia provide 43 percent of the Italian economy's fuel demand," the Russian president said.

    Mattarella met with Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the key issues of Russian-Italian relations with an emphasis on trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as joint projects in the energy industry, transport and other areas.

    "It was noted that today's main threat to global security stems from terrorism, which can only be overcome by combining the efforts of the international community," Putin added.

    Putin also said he discussed with Mattarella the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as peace in the Middle East.

    "We talked about Syria and mentioned, of course, other problematic locations, including the Ukrainian issue," Putin said adding that the ways to achieve peace in the Middle East were discussed in the context of fight against terrorism.

    Mattarella, in turn, urged Putin to use Russia's influence to enhance the ceasefire in Donbass.

    Related:

    Russian President Putin Holds Joint Presser With Italian Counterpart Mattarella
    Italian President Expresses Hope to Expand Economic Cooperation With Russia
    Tags:
    Sergio Mattarella, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Syria, Donbass, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok