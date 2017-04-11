Trump: Beijing Resolving N Korea Issue to Improve US-China Trade Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he explained to Chinese President Xi Jinping that a bilateral trade deal would be better for Beijing if it were to resolve the "North Korean problem."
I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 апреля 2017 г.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete U.S is NOT important for China. Believe it or not. U.S is dwindling and wasting the cash in military to bully powerless countries, won't impress no one. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Someone should open his eyes and his family,. He IS playing the worlds IDIOT.
Want to IMPRESS the world and show he is a MAN TALL?
Go to Black Sea and do FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION and fly inside Crimea and do touch and goes.
THEN you the man.. Oh be in the planes. To show SELFIES. But doing false flags, using You tube video evidence, to attack a country with early 60's planes. just show you as an abuser. A COWARD that attack those that cannot defend themselves.
N Korea been in sanctions forever. On political grounds.