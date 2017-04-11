Trump: Beijing Resolving N Korea Issue to Improve US-China Trade Deal

Top stories

Fallout From US Missile Attack in Syria Casts Shadow on Tillerson's Moscow Trip Washington is doing its best to try to strip Russia of its "Syrian trump card" ahead of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow, which kicks off on Tuesday, Russian political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov told Sputnik. 2487

Serbia to Commemorate All Victims of 1999 NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia Following the initiative of Sputnik Serbia to erect a single universal monument commemorating all the victims of 1999 NATO aggression of Yugoslavia, more and more prominent politicians, scientists and well-known public officials are voicing their support of the idea. Here are just a few of them. 301

Troublesome Trucks: Nordics Ponder How to Prevent Vehicular Terrorism The use of heavy vehicles to commit acts of terror such as those seen in Nice, Berlin, London and most recently in the Swedish capital Stockholm, may serve as an inspiration for like-minded people who already have the will to take innocent lives. The threat posed by such vehicles has sent Scandinavia looking for answers. 119

A Place in the Sun: Syrian Refugees Get Warm Welcome in Brazil Thousands of Syrian refugees have fled the conflict in their homeland and are enjoying life in Brazil, Sputnik Brasil reports. 491

EU 27 Sherpas Begin Mountainous Task of Brokering Brexit Talks National government representatives - known as "Sherpas" - from the 27 member states who will remain in the EU after Brexit meet in Brussels, April 11, to agree the negotiation terms for Britain's exit from the EU, ahead of the next summit, April 29. 145