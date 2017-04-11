Alfano Confirms G7 Reached No Agreement on Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano confirmed Tuesday that the G7 foreign ministers did not agree on imposing sanctions against Russia over Syria.

"At the moment, there is no agreement on the imposition of sanctions against Russia as an effective tool to achieve the goal [resolution of the crisis] in Syria," Alfano told reporters following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Lucca.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.