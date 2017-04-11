US State Secretary Tillerson Arrives in Moscow Ahead of Talks With Russian FM

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in Moscow Tuesday for two days of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Political observer Vladimir Ardaev says there are three basic proposals the secretary can make to his Russian colleague: empty threats, an ultimatum, or a deal respecting both Russian and Syrian interests.
President Trump is going to have a hard time persuading consumers to pay higher prices for "Made in USA" products, analyst Elena Leonteva told Sputnik.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's image as the leading woman in Europe is slowly slipping as the two major issues for the European Union begin to merge into German domestic politics, ahead of the federal elections, September 24, as she seeks a fourth terms in office.
As odd as it may sound, hobbyhorse riding has become a popular sport among Finnish kids, adolescents and even grown-ups. Finns galloping around with stick-horses have become the subject of a new documentary which is set to be screened at festivals across the globe.
A team of researchers at Newcastle University in the UK has found a smartphone's motion and tracking sensors can be used to detect PIN codes used for device and app unlocking, and this data can easily be collected by apps or websites - just the latest vulnerability to be detected in everyday tech.
Following the initiative of Sputnik Serbia to erect a single universal monument commemorating all the victims of 1999 NATO aggression of Yugoslavia, more and more prominent politicians, scientists and well-known public officials are voicing their support of the idea. Here are just a few of them.
