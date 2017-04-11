Italian President Mattarella to Meet With Putin, Medvedev in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Mattarella arrived in the Russian capital where he was welcomed at the Vnukovo airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksey Meshkov as well as both countries’ diplomats.

According to the Kremlin press service, the talks between Putin and Mattarella will deal with key issues on the agenda of Russian-Italian relations and urgent international topics.

The Russian government said that Medvedev and Mattarella would discuss the key issues of Russian-Italian relations with an emphasis on trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as joint projects in the energy industry, transport and other areas.

Mattarella arrived in Russia at President Putin's invitation. His visit will last through Thursday.

Putin and Mattarella already had a meeting in 2015 during the Russian leader’s visit to Italy. The parties discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the necessity of maintaining the bilateral relations in all spheres irrespective of various difficulties.