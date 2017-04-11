Register
05:30 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Tourists walk in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House in Washington, DC

    Right to Know: Watchdog Groups Sue Trump White House for Visitor Log Info

    © AFP 2017/ KAREN BLEIER
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    On Monday several watchdog groups sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), claiming that their refusal to release the visitor logs from Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, Trump Tower and the White House constitutes a violation of the Freedom of Information Act.

    Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the National Security Archive and one of its researchers Kate Doyle and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the suit, which is seeking "injunctive relief ordering DHS to process and release to plaintiffs immediately the requested records" detailing people who visited Trump’s various abodes. 

    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
    © REUTERS/ Nicholas Kamm/Pool
    Kerry Appoints New Transparency Officer to Handle Freedom of Information Request Backlog

    The DHS oversees the Secret Service, and the US Court of Appeals ruled in 2013 that the Secret Service does not have to provide White House visitor records requested through FOIA.

    The plaintiffs appeared to get around the DC decision by filing suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

    The portion of the White House website that publicly displays its visitors went dark, along with other White House pages, shortly after Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

    After some trepidation former President Barack Obama announced the visitors log would go public in September 2009 after four lawsuits from CREW. Logs containing the names of each White House visitor were posted monthly, on a 90 to 120-day delay. 

    A US conservative government watchdog organization has been forced to file hundreds of lawsuits against the administration of US President Barack Obama for the White House’s failure to fulfil Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests
    © AP Photo/ Saul LOEB
    Obama's Administration Forces Watchdog to 'File Nearly 225 FOIA Lawsuits'

    Nearly 6 million names were contained in the first batch.

    Doyle said in a joint media release, "We filed our first FOIA request for these logs on the Monday after the inauguration requesting information about a Mexican delegation that visited Obama … when foreign officials go to see the president or his staff, the American people have a right to know who and when."

    CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder told the Washington Post, "It is crucial to understand who is potentially influencing the decision-making of the president, particularly when you have a White House that tends to lean toward secret decision-making."

    Alex Abdo with Knight First said, "This is a case about the public’s right to know who wields influence over the most powerful office in our government…In our view, the Freedom of Information Act requires the government to make this information available to the public."

    Related:

    Rights Watchdog Condemns Ukraine's Decision to Ban Russian TV Channel Dozhd
    Russian Telecom Watchdog to Respond to Any US Restrictions of RT - Head
    US Ethics Watchdog to Sue Trump on Monday Over Receiving Foreign Payments
    US Legal Watchdog Sues Trump for Violating Constitution - Court Documents
    Countries With Rising Corruption Outnumber Improving States in 2016 - Watchdog
    Tags:
    watchdog, Lawsuit, visitors, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Trump administration, White House, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok