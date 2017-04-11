FMs of Italy, Japan Agree on Need of Russian Involvement in Syria Settlement

ROME (Sputnik) – Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held talks on Monday in the Italian city of Lucca having agreed on the necessity of Russian involvement in the process of settlement of the Syrian conflict, according to the statement.

“As for the crisis in Syria, Alfano and Kishida agreed on the need of Russian involvement in overcoming the conflict,” the statement read.

The parties also discussed urgent issues of international and regional security, primarily the threat posed by North Korea and tensions in South and East China Seas.

Alfano called on the international community to join efforts in order to exert pressure on North Korea in order to change its behavior while Kishida called on G7 countries to play a role of guarantors of the international order.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit in Lucca.